Microsoft launched last year its new generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Despite the great stock problems that have occurred in both models (although more of the first than of the second), the truth is that the sales result for the Xbox Series is being fantastic.

After the year of the release of the consoles, the people of VGChartz has decided to make a Comparison of Xbox Series and Xbox 360 Sales in Their First Year of Life. Although many might think that the absence of stock has affected the new consoles very negatively compared to Microsoft’s most successful console, the truth is that the results say otherwise.

They compare the sales of Xbox Series and Xbox 360 in their first year

As we can see in the image made by the web portal, Xbox Series sales have performed amazingly, especially taking into account the stock problems that we have discussed, without which it is most likely that the new generation of Microsoft would have reached much higher numbers.

Analyzing the comparison itself, according to the data provided by the web portal, Xbox Series X has sold a total of 10.01 million consoles in 13 months, something that Xbox 360 achieved in 19 months. In addition, While in its first year, Xbox Series has achieved a result of 9.84 million units, Xbox 360 achieved 5.94 million.

Therefore, we can see that the market performance of the new Microsoft consoles is being much better than that seen in what is, so far, the most popular console in the history of Redmond.