They compare the environments of Forza Horizon 5 with those of Mexico in reality and the result is impressive

Among the many virtues of Forza Horizon 5 as a racing game, one of the highlights of this first installment of the series for the new generation of consoles is its graphic section. The new from Playground Games is a benchmark in illustrate the meaning of the word photorealism by capturing Mexico and its surroundings with a fidelity that is not seen every day in the industry.

Enough gameplay demos of Foza Horizion 5 have been released to know that it has cutting edge graphics, but how true it is to reality compared to real images of Mexico? That must have been the question asked by the well-known YouTube channel of El Analista de Bits. The result is a comparison of several of the most illustrious monuments and buildings that appear in the game against their real version. Sometimes it will cut you to see the differences.

As expected, the result is quite impressive. Playground Games borders on photorealism both in natural settings and in city environments and reflects 1: 1 the beauty of iconic places in Mexico. The new generation techniques used by the British team to capture the environments achieve a realism never before seen in a racing game, much less open world.

<br>

Know more: Forza Horizon 5 Review – Brutal, Complete, Addictive, and All-Candidate Driving



Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, included in Xbox Game Pass, starting tomorrow, November 9. Although it has already been enjoyed for a few days thanks to the early access of its Premium edition or by purchasing the expansion pack for its version of Xbox Game Pass. We will see how the Playground Games team excels in the face of the new Forza Hprizon 5 content or the new Fable, a game that will use the same graphics engine.