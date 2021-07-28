During the past EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios managed to revolutionize social networks thanks to the announcement they made of Battlefield 2042. Although many expected that the studio would simply show us some gameplay of the title, they managed to increase the hype of the people with the announcement of Battlefield Portal.

As we discussed in our article, in which we detail everything that this new mode will entail, Battlefield 2042 will feature classic maps Top rated by the community for titles like Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, with examples like Caspian Border or Arica Harbor.

They compare the classic maps of Battlefield 2042 with their originals

Now, thanks to the youtube user Cycu1, we have been able to see how Compare classic Battlefield 2042 maps with their originals, showing the visual improvements that we can enjoy with the new installment of the franchise thanks to the work of all the members of Ripple Effect Studios.

Battlefield 2042 bots will be very difficult to differentiate from humans, according to developers

Specifically, the maps that have been the subject of this comparison have been Arica Harbor, from Battlefield: Bad Company 2; and Caspian Border, from Battlefield 3. In the first one, the visual improvements are more than evident, as well as the behavior of the effects seen on the screen. As for the second, the visual improvement is also more than noticeable, although it must be said that the result that DICE achieved in its day with Battlefield 3 is to be praised.

In addition to the visual improvements, it must be remembered that the people of Ripple Effect Studios confirmed that Battlefield Portal maps will be completely redesigned, with both the Battlfield 2042’s own destruction improvements, as well as the adaptation of the size of the maps for 128-player games. Now we just have to wait until October 22 to see them with our own eyes.