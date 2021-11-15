The Elden Ring launch every time he feels a little closer, especially after having been able to enjoy his beta, which we have been able to analyze in detail here, on SomosXbox. But like us, other important media and users have also been able to access the Elden Ring beta, therefore, thanks to TheBitsAnalyst via YouTube, below we share with all of you a Elden Ring beta comparison on Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

Without a doubt, FromSoftware has provided us with a wonderful work, since Elden Ring fuses the gameplay of Dark Souls with a more than explorable open world in the company of new features. We remind you that the ambitious project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin will hit all platforms on February 25, 2022.

Yasuhiro Kitao reveals new details about the gameplay and world of Elden Ring

Regarding the performance mode, both on Xbox Series X and on PS5, we can enjoy an average dynamic resolution of 1620p and 60 FPS. In the case of Xbox Series S the dynamic resolution is at 1044p and about 50 FPS. Regarding the quality mode, Xbox Series X and PS5 take Elden Ring up to 4K but with an average of 40 FPS, although on PS5 it seems to go a couple above. In Xbox Series S the previous resolution is maintained but at about 35 FPS.

We also have other important details of this comparison such as the loading speed, which is relatively short, but on PS5 almost 3 seconds earlier than on Xbox Series X | S. You already know that you can see in full this comparison of the Elden Ring beta on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 in the video above.