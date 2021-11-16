What we all, or so I think, saw from the gameplay that Elden Ring showed were all the similarities, both at the playable level and in its animations and aesthetically, that it has with other games of FromSoftware, something that many have ended up confirming after having been able to play the closed beta during these days. Of course, this has nothing wrong per se, since the new Miyazaki introduces other new mechanics, an open world system, which seems inspired by Breath of the Wild; and a new staging that combines everything seen so far to offer something very visual and impressive.

So, in a way, these games are not that similar to each other. In general, FromSoftware titles have their biggest difference in the setting that each one presents, except for the Dark Souls saga, something logical in the case of the same franchise, and in Sekiro, that this one does present very notable changes in almost all its sections, including its setting, of course. Well now a fan has compared Elden Ring with Bloodborne to highlight the differences and contrast that both games present in their scenery and in their images, usually.

What differentiates FromSoftware games is their setting

The aforementioned fan, through his Twitter account under the name of Bread, has shared several images in which the contrasts between the two titles can be clearly seen. “Just a reminder of how vibrant and fantastic Elden Ring looks compared to Bloodborne,” he says in that tweet that we leave you just below this paragraph. And the truth is that, to begin with, the warm tones used in Elden Ring, where orange predominates with a lot of amber and gold tones, are very different from what was seen in Bloodborne, since this has a setting darker and gloomy and inspired by cosmic terror that looks so much, both on its stages and on its enemies.

Just a reminder of how vibrant and fantastical Elden Ring looks when compared to Bloodborne.

Really, seen what I’ve seen, it seems that if Elden Ring wants to bring much more color and brightness to its open world to highlight, in this way, its fantasy-centric setting. Even so, it is worth mentioning that, the new from FromSoftware It will also present darker and more oppressive areas in your dungeons and underground locations, forcing you to use torches to avoid being trapped in the dark. So, finally if it will have some Bloodborne, although these types of areas are very common in all its games, so it does not have to be a direct influence of the Sony exclusive.

Elden Ring will provide more color and fantasy than other souls

Anyway, we have to wait to see everything it shares with other games and what it brings back, beyond what we have already seen. What we have for sure is that, Elden Ring will bring a new setting closer to fantasy than other souls, which will give it its touch and personality. All this, and much more, we can see from the February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.