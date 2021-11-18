In just a couple of days, Battlefield 2042 will hit the market globally, being available to all those users who decide to bet on the new installment of the war franchise developed by DICE. However, some players have already been able to enjoy the first hours of the title, thanks to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This has allowed us to see how some users Compare Battlefield 2042 on Different Next-Gen Platforms. Specifically, it has been the well-known user thebitlist the one who has made this comparison, where we can see the versions of Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

They compare Battlefield 2042 on different platforms

As we can observe, Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 versions run at 4K 60fps, while the Xbox Series S version reaches a resolution of 1260p 60fps. As the user assures, the first two consoles suffer certain specific fps drops, while the Xbox Series S version works perfectly at all times.

These are all known bugs from Battlefield 2042

Regarding the graphical comparison itself, it stands out that the PS5 version performs a better temporary reconstruction, but Xbox Series X version features better anisotropic filtering, as well as with a better behavior in the reflections, assimilating more to the PC version.

Finally, it seems that in aspects such as vegetation, textures and other aspects, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are practically the same, while Xbox Series S is, in most of these aspects, somewhat below these versions. Battlefield 2042 will hit the market on November 19 and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.