A man complained about Soriana on social networks after, for the second time, they charged him 5 pesos to enter the bathroom … but his revenge was priceless.

Although the current regulations of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) establishes that sanitary service must be provided in all shopping centers, cinemas, hospitals and other establishments in the country, some self-service stores open their bathrooms at extra cost or ask you for the ticket purchase to make sure you consumed.

This fact is not new and has generated controversy on more than one occasion by consumers and authorities, since the Law is not clear about whether the service to be provided should be generalized, so the issue is even discussed in the Congress since 2019.



“Wey, 5 vari to enter your Mega branch in Chabacano, with this is the second branch I go to that they are doing their internal business”, exposed the Twitter user @anquitax.

The man expressed his anger at the practice carried out at the Mega Soriana branch, located on Calzada Chabacano 34, in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, Mexico City, and exhibited the funny but unhealthy action to which he was taken.

No mms @Soriana Why in your branches do they charge the entrance to the bathroom? Wey 5 varos to enter your Mega apricot branch with this is the 2nd branch to which I go they are doing their internal business, nor that it was in the cover.

I had to go out to urinate in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/rlwDDVPEQF – ♡ Quiet Rabbit ♡ (@anquitax) December 22, 2021

According to the user, had to go out to the supermarket parking lot to do the bathroom, without caring that there was surveillance or other consumers coming and going to make their compas.

This, since it did not bring change to pay the store’s toilet fee; He still compared Soriana’s service with that of the Oriente Passenger Bus Terminal (TAPO), but another user contradicted him.

And although in his social media account Soriana replied with a: “Thank you very much for your report! Your comments will be sent to the corresponding area for follow-up ”, the message could be programmed, so until now it is not known if the employees of the stores like Chabacano act on their own in the collection of entrance to the bathroom or this It is a practice allowed and known by the brand.

