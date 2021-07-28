Forbes Mexico.

They change the name to the square where Cortés cried: from the Tree of the ‘Sad Night’ to the ‘Victorious Night’

EFE.- The square where the ahuehuete is located next to which the conqueror Hernán Cortés shed his tears in the so-called Noche Triste after losing a battle on July 30, 1520 is called from this Tuesday Plaza de la Noche Victoriaa, one more step in the desire for Mexican government in rewriting the history of the conquest.

“Why change the name of the square? Because we start from the conviction that a society needs to know where it comes from in order to know where it is going ”, declared the head of government of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, during the event of“ Vindication of the Victorious Night ”.

The name of the formerly called Plaza de la Noche Triste, located in the northwest of Mexico City, had been questioned for decades by some civil society organizations, but with the arrival of the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, history has changed. with another orientation.

It may interest you: Sheinbaum reveals that she was spied on during the Mancera government in CDMX

Mexico commemorates the 200 years of its independence in 2021 (1821), the 500 years of the conquest (1521) and, although it is a questionable date, the 700 years of the founding of Tenochtitlán, present-day Mexico City.

The Government of López Obrador has prepared 15 commemorative events in the line marked by the president since in 2019 he demanded King Felipe VI of Spain and Pope Francis to apologize for the abuses of the conquest.

Read also: Mexico seeks to recover manuscripts of Hernán Cortés from auction in the US

“If we say sad night we think of Cortés and the conquest. If we say victorious night we honor those who died in the massacre of the Templo Mayor and the inhabitantsSheinbaum continued in a speech in which he recalled what happened a few days before Cortés was defeated and went to the place to vent next to the ahuehuete.

After the initial speeches, the authorities present stood in front of the old Ahuehuete and, in front of residents of the area who asked them to take care of the place, they unveiled a plaque with the name of the Plaza de la Noche Victoriaa.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

They change the name to the square where Cortés cried: from the Tree of the ‘Sad Night’ to the ‘Victorious Night’

Forbes Staff