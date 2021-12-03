LaSalud.mx .-Within the framework of December 1, World AIDS Day, from Inspira Cambio AC we have created the Inspira Fest 2021 “Sero Invasion”, a series of events that seek to sensitize the population about the experience of living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and promote a culture of non-discrimination and anti-serophobia. This event will take place from December 1 to 4 in Laguna, located in the Doctores neighborhood of Mexico City.

Sero invasion It is the starting point and meeting point for different narratives and discourses in which HIV-positive experiences and dissident identities are viralized. It is a contagious space to spread the virus of sensitization, tenderness and resistance. Invasión Sero is the place where the personal is political and where the experience of living with HIV is embodied in voices, noises, images, lyrics and videos.

Anyone interested or looking to learn and learn a little more about the experience of living with HIV can attend this event; However, it is also designed to enable people living with HIV, people who are users of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), people from key populations (men who have sex with other men, drug users and sex workers) to participate. sexual diversity or sex-gender dissidents and people who work in defense of human rights and activists.

This festival seeks to unite voices and empower them, especially those that are silenced or have little visibility. It is recognized that we live in a society where discrimination against people living with HIV is a constant and current issue, and that has received little attention from the government and civil society in general. Therefore, it seeks to combat discrimination, stigma and serophobia, putting the seropositive experience before anything else; that is, raising awareness through empathy, narratives and the political visibility of experiences.

This cultural program will be complemented with the HIV detection day “# SacateLaDuda in Your Neighborhood”, through the application of rapid HIV tests of 3rd. and 4th. Generation in the Coyoacán, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa and Tláhuac mayors, as well as in the General Directorate of Human Rights and Sexual Diversity of SIBISO during the last week of November and the first of December. This strategy aims to increase HIV detection in CDMX, which since 2019 with the withdrawal of federal resources from civil society has been reduced throughout the country, a situation that worsened with the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures implemented . “# SacateLaDuda en Tu Barrio ”is an initiative supported by Ashoka Mexico through its campaign“ Hand in hand against HIV ”donating 10,000 rapid tests for their application within the framework of this festival.

DZ