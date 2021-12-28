A dog driving a Tesla car caused a sensation on social networks and the video has a story behind it, which reveals the excesses that content creators go to to generate virality on networks.

The story has become a genius, because it impacts the way in which brands of the level of Tesla have built an expectation around their autonomous driving technology, the same with funny videos that break the internet, that excesses such as discovering a dog in the driver’s seat of a car of this type moving forward at high speed, to generate virality with the reported experience.

A dog in a Tesla car

Blake messick showed a video where we see a dog aboard a Tesla Model X car, while the vehicle moves forward without people inside. The pet looks out the pilot’s window and the experience becomes an episode that has no waste, on the contrary, it reminds us of the value there is in communicating correctly today and the excesses that are committed when seeking to arrive to the limit of virality.

The audacity of the video shows the bet that there is in content today, to achieve viralization, reaching excesses, where the creators of these stories confess their sins in content.

The story behind the video reveals the deception that people like Messick resort to in order to create content that attracts, however, the risk that exists in the production of these stories is important to warn, especially since they are being produced with the purpose of creating reproductions in social networks.

Various media such as the New York Post or Electrek have reported on the farce of the video and how in order to create content of this type the safety of a pet is violated and the lives of drivers and pedestrians are put at risk.

and I’ll do it again too pic.twitter.com/ge38Gg29vi – leader of the messican army (@blakemessick) December 23, 2021

Technology puts cars in check

Although the case detailed in this note demonstrates the use of technology to create a false video and with it virality in networks, we also have cases like the one reported in 2015, when Charlie Miller and Chris Valase ended up working for Uber, after achieving The unthinkable: hack a Jeep Grand Cherokee truck, to show how vulnerable this vehicle was to a digital attack.

This is the role that technology plays in the automotive sector and the influence that brands build in this area.

A lot of technology, little strategy

The role of technology both to create viral content that ends up being a hoax, and to hack a vehicle becomes an experience that highlights the role of experience.

There is no doubt that there are various guidelines, from which it becomes crucial to understand the task that the market plays at present, especially now that it becomes crucial to understand the market and the influence that is achieved in it.

