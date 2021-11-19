Megan fox has been captured aboard a Italika, a situation that has taken advantage of Richard Salinas to promote the brand.

Motorcycle brands have gained a considerable market in Mexico in recent years, thanks to a high demand for these vehicles. According to information from the Ministry of Mobility of Mexico City (Semovi), the number of motorcycles registered only in the CDMX increased approximately 800 percent between 2012 and 2018, and there are currently approximately 500 thousand motorcycles in circulation. , without counting those of other states; Similarly, the acquisition of these grew during the pandemic, since it was shown to be efficient work tools for the delivery industry.

Different brands are predominant and leading this sector in Mexico, where we find a high variety of quality, price, engine size, and high speeds, among the best known are Vento, BMW, Italika, Dinamo, KTM, among others, which have been well received by the Mexican consumer.

Like many companies, Italika is constantly promoting its products on social networks, which are constantly supported by the entrepreneur who owns the brand, Richard Salinas, owner of Grupo Salinas, who we have seen constantly taking advantage of various situations to advertise his companies, which are generally well received by his followers, such as the case when Alex Lora was found and took the opportunity to promote the motorcycle brand.

The Twitter of the Mexican motorcycle brand, Italika, shared a couple of photographs where he is seen Megan Fox aboard one of his motorcycles in TulumTherefore, the businessman did not take long to promote the brand by dedicating a post to it from his account, obtaining different responses from users.

I thought she was pure Harley or Ducati, but at least this time she chose Italika, very good! – manuel zamora (@ mzamora_89) November 18, 2021

I thought she was pure Harley or Ducati, but at least this time she chose Italika, very good! – manuel zamora (@ mzamora_89) November 18, 2021

In case there were doubts pic.twitter.com/zf8ezKC9lK – Jose Martin (@Midogardo) November 18, 2021

This action would be added to other types of strategies that we have seen the businessman Ricardo Salinas carry out, however, the presence of Megan Fox on board the Italika motorcycle manages to stand out, due to the fact that it is a celebrity of the cinematographic world recognized worldwide, so this coincidence could be considered an influencer marketing strategy, depending on the angle from which it is viewed.

Megan Fox aboard an Italika It has not been the first time that we have seen an artist going about his daily life and that brands are raised (voluntarily or accidentally). However, the fact that one of these renowned characters use products from their favorite brands manages to cause some emotion to consumers, giving them an idea of ​​reference where if they themselves who are recognized worldwide use or associate with said brands, it is because the products and brands must be good.

An example of this we have with the recent campaign being carried out by the Starbucks coffee franchise, who launched the drink “Red” supposedly the favorite of singer Taylor Swift at Christmas time and with whom they have been working for a few weeks trying to encourage curiosity in consumers, a marketing strategy that has been a great success for them as users constantly show off their drinks.

This lucky event where Megan Fox has been shown aboard an Italika It is a good reference for consumers before the brand, which although there may be differences of opinions among users, again it is an effective advertising strategy since it has managed to attract the attention of social networks, in addition to not requiring a monetary investment.

Related Notes: