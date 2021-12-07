They call to boycott Spotify, because its CEO invested in military technology

Users, artists and music lovers around the world, have call for a boycott of Spotify, because its co-founder and current CEO, Daniel Ek, announced that he made a € 100 million investment in a British-German military technology company called Helsing.

On November 9, the day Ek announced the investment, he also joined the board of directors of Helsing, a company dedicated to the arms industry, which was founded earlier this year by former member of the Federal Ministry of Defense management team, Gundbert Scherf, as well as former CEO of gaming startup NaturalMotion Torsten Reil, and physicist Niklas Höhler.

Helsing plans to use artificial intelligence in order to support the military in battlefield assessment operations.. It will develop software that includes artificial intelligence to integrate infrared, video, sonar and radio frequency data, obtained from sensors in military vehicles, in order to create a real-time image of the battlefields, in order to provide an integrated view of the operating environment and help faster and more accurate decision making.

The company, whose technology will initially be sold to the French, British and German armies, explains that it will use “the world’s leading artificial intelligence technology for defense and national security” in order to provide “information advantages for democratic governments” and thus “prevent liberal democracies from being harmed.”

After making this information known on social networks, Users and artists have expressed their disagreement –through publications accompanied by the hashtag # BoycottSpotify–, since they consider it unacceptable that the streaming platform invests in the arms industry, so they call on users to cancel their subscription.

Secondly, Artists and musical directors have said that they plan to withdraw their music from the platform in the face of this event.. “Music is being used as a weapon. I can’t subscribe to that so I have already unsubscribed and now I plan to remove all my music from Spotify. We believe in music as a powerful tool for peace; otherwise, it is a complete contradiction to our musical philosophy, “said Darren Sangita, a music producer, who has continually disagreed with Ek’s decision.

Although Ek’s investment in Helsing does not come from Spotify, but from Prima Materia, his investment firm, the outcry on social networks has attacked the streaming company, for which the manager is best known.

“We founded Prima Materia to promote ambitious science and technology to solve the world’s greatest challenges and help society progress towards a better future”Ek said.

“Europe has a great opportunity to lead the construction of dynamic AI systems in an ethical, transparent and responsible way. Torsten, Gundbert, Niklas and the entire Helsing team take this responsibility seriously and are driven by the same values ​​and ambition that led us to start Prima Materia, “added the manager, who has not commented on the call for boycott for Spotify.

Despite this scandal, Spotify has a net market value of close to $ 21 billion, has around 320 million active users, and has 144 million subscriptions..