Any user who has an Xbox console or a PC with an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass knows that Microsoft’s service is an added value for anyone, given the large catalog that the service has throughout the year, with a multitude of titles and all types.

The arrival of Xbox Game Studios’ own games have given even more value to the service, given the importance of titles such as Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, and one notch below, but not for that worse title, Psychonauts 2. Due to this , from the portal theloadout have calculated the value of Xbox Game Pass in 2021.

They calculate the value of Xbox Game Pass in 2021 and it’s a staggering amount

The medium has been in charge of carrying out some calculations based on the games that have been added to Xbox Game Pass throughout the year (taking into account the price of each of them in the Microsoft Store), obtaining an astonishing figure , since we talked about that The value of Xbox Game Pass in 2021 has been a total of $ 6,317.35.

Microsoft is giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to some users

According to the analysis, the month that offered the most value to the service was March, where almost two dozen Bethesda games were added, which was a Xbox Game Pass value increase of $ 964.67. Specifically, speaking of Bethesda, only the company’s titles have accounted for almost 10% of the total value of the service.

On the other hand, the month with the least value added to Xbox Game Pass was April, where the total value was “only” € 330.91. However, considering that the service is priced at $ 14.99, the value we get as users is impressive, which shows the benefits of being a subscriber to the service.