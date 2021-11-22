They calculate how much it would cost to buy all the Marvel’s Avengers cosmetics, and it is a real outrage

Marvel’s Avengers owns a massive amount of cosmetics for its superheroes. While some of them can be obtained simply by investing hours in the title, a good part of them can only be obtained through the store, paying real money.

However, have you ever wondered how much it could cost to buy all these cosmetics? It seems that there are people who have done it, since in the news that we bring you today calculate how much it would cost to buy all the Marvel’s Avengers cosmetics. As admitted by the Reddit user himself saali22, one day he was bored and decided to start calculating how much it would cost to buy all the cosmetics. The result of adding it all leads to a whopping figure of 3,317.50 euros investment for those who want to own it all.

Marvel’s Avengers backs down on plans to introduce paid experience boosters

It is clear that this is not a title in which it is especially feasible to get all the cosmetics for all its characters, but it is still curious to know the real figure. Marvel’s Avengers has been through a somewhat bizarre tour, in which Square-Enix itself has admitted that the game’s performance has been disappointing for the company.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. In addition, it is currently part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for both consoles and PC.