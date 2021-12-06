The property raided in the neighborhood of Belgrano R

It was the residents of Calle La Pampa at 3100 who warned the police about the nuisance noises and party planning late into the night , from a “French style” property located on that street in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano R.

Finally, last night, the prosecutor Maximiliano Vence requested a search of the home that was later authorized by court No. 24 in charge of Maria Alejandra Doti. As he could know InfobaeIt was not the noises of a single night. “The parties at that address were organized throughout the quarantine, when they were not allowed and, now that they are, worse,” the researchers explained.

After entering the place, in addition to packages of fractionated narcotics, “which could be cocaine and / or ketamine and which are already being analyzed “, the researchers found a monkey locked in a closet in abandoned conditions .

As he knew Infobae, “Coco”, is under veterinary supervision. It is a carayá monkey of at least five years that he was locked in a closet without light, water, or ventilation .

A preview of the medical report indicated that, due to the conditions in which it lived, the animal has a muscular atrophy (Tetraparesis) in all four legs, which causes great difficulty in walking and feeding, because the front hands are reduced when movement. “In addition, some teeth are missing, including the two fangs that are essential for a monkey of this type due to the type of diet they have,” the observations point out.

Meanwhile, the raid on the home of La Pampa street was carried out jointly. The Judicial Investigations Corps of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City acted, together with the Government Control Agency (AGC), the Criminal Investigations Division and the Neighborhood Police Station 13 C.

Before the operation, in the morning of Saturday, December 4, members of the Neighborhood Police Station appeared at the door of the house to notify about the annoying noises that the neighbors had been reporting for more than a year. In addition, they left a mobile locker at the site. “Despite that, they held the party anyway and that’s how the search warrant was released,” they pointed out.

As a result of it, four people were charged for the violations of annoying noises, of concealment of dance activity and for violation of Law 23,737 on drugs. What’s more, the party organizer was arrested after trying to hit the police. Inside the place there were 37 guests, a DJ and a person in charge of receiving people.

The animal will be in the care of the NGO Pájaros Caídos and, once it is recovered, the idea is to take it to the Ecopark. The people who held him captive will be charged under Law 22421 on fauna and Law 14346 on animal abuse.

