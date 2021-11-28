The Piñatería Ramírez –located in Reynosa, Tamaulipas– does it again and it is that the famous handicraft creator has been vitalized in social networks for making piñatas of different public figures who are within the social situation. This time the brand is committed to connecting with Formula 1 lovers by creating a Checo Pérez’s piñata.

Piñatería Ramírez has been characterized by creating piñatas with modest designs of famous and controversial figures and beyond offering the client a piñata, it creates personalized designs, where creativity and talent have led it to go viral on social networks. It currently has 11,988 followers on Twitter, where users do not stop responding to the designs of its creator, Dalton.

The great power of Checo Pérez

At only 31 years old, Checo Pérez is in one of the best moments of his sports career and it is that after he finished in third place in the Grand Prix of Mexico, his image as a Mexican idol was reinforced.

The pilot has a total of 15 podiums in his sporting career and this year has been a great one, as he had an outstanding performance with the Red Bull Racing team. In addition, he has become the first Mexican to get on the Grand Prix podium, an achievement that will be marked in the history of Mexican motor sport.

Checo Pérez is expected to return to the podium soon, but this time at the next Grand Prix to be held in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in order not to stray away from the World Drivers’ Championship.

This was enough for Piñatería Ramírez to become the “official sponsor” of the Mexican driver.

🏁Pñateria Ramirez 🏎️🪅official sponsor of our proud pilot 🇲🇽 Checo Pérez 🎉🤘👑🙌 I would even lend my wife … to handle it well … because I can’t pic.twitter.com/4x7KjlDMk7 – piñateria ramirez (@dalton_cjon) November 27, 2021

In response, users made positive comments, supporting Reynosa’s brand creations.

“In this account we are fans of Piñatería Ramírez”, comments user Manolo González de la Fuente (@ManoloGDelaF).

Other comments that are read are “for my birthday”, “Make one of Hamilton to hit him with pleasure”.

His piñatas have been going viral for a couple of years. In 2020, the undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gatell was chosen to become a piñata; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Donald Trump and Thalia have also been in their catalog.

In recent days, the brand also launched a figure of the actor Octavio Ocaña, who lost his life on October 29 and despite the fact that the Piñatería did it as a tribute with affection and respect, some users in networks assured that it is a lack of respect for the family.

Our tribute, with love and respect 🙏 for Benito rivers

“He didn’t want to be an actor” 🎭, nor did he want to be $ esinado “🚔🚨🚓 #pinateriaramirez ☹️ pic.twitter.com/RUaN3iuF8U – piñateria ramirez (@dalton_cjon) November 23, 2021

