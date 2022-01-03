The contagion of PSG 30 has generated a stir on social networks, so their fans have turned to look for an alleged perpetrator, pointing to DJ Fer Palacio as the main one related to the contagion, since they have put him as the person responsible for having infected the Paris star.

THE CLARIFICATION OF FER PALACIO BY THE POSITIVE OF MESSI The DJ received a lot of criticism for the contagion of Leo, it is a trend and he showed his negative PCR in networks. pic.twitter.com/mq3kUNt2mI – TyC Sports (@TyCSports)

January 2, 2022

“I just got up, they sent me a lot of messages and I am trending on Twitter because Messi tested positive for covid and they relate it to the fact that I infected it, they have even called me a murderer, “the DJ shared through his Instagram account.

Fer Palacio, who was at Messi’s Christmas party, also assured that he did not infect the Argentine, since some Covid-19 studies were carried out since he would have a trip for the next few days, in which he confirmed to be negative for covid -19.

“Yesterday I had studied because I have to travel to Uruguay. And I do not have covid. Now I show them. To all those who throw me bad, a kiss,” the DJ commented on his social networks.