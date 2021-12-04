One of Hawkeye’s series writers spoke about Yelena Belova’s arrival on the show. In addition, he mentioned the effort he made to make it happen.

Marvel still has all the focus on staying on top of the entertainment industry. For this, the company has not launched productions only in cinema, but also in the allied streaming platform, Disney +. This year, the firm has released four series: Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, only missing from the list Hawkeye, due out in December.

The program will see the return of Clint barton, as the most famous archer, and the debut of Kate bishop, his faithful helper. Furthermore, according to the facts of Black widow, the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine will play an important role.

At the end of the aforementioned film, the enigmatic agent recruits Yelena Belova, with the premise that Barton is the murderer of his sister, Natasha.

Thus, the writer of the show in question, Jonathan Igla, confesses that he begged Marvel to include Belova in the show. The creative referred to his great desire.

“[La escena post-créditos de Viuda Negra] It came from Marvel, but it came in response to [nosotros] We asked and argued well why Yelena had a place in our history.

I think what I can say for sure about it right now is that there is an obvious connection between Clint’s guilt for the loss of his best friend and the other person in the world who cared the most for her.«He added.

The show, which is the studio’s latest television installment, launched on November 24. For this, two episodes were released on the first Wednesday and, from there, a chapter has been shown for each of the following weeks.

Source: Screen rant