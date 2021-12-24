Following the release of the new Fortnite chapter, a leaker says that the snow covering the Chapter 3 map will slowly disappear, revealing the return of the fan-favorite location, Tilted Floors. Fortnite Chapter 3 recently launched with new additions and groundbreaking mechanics that change the way you play battle royale. Players can now land on the map with a collection of new content including characters, cosmetics, and new gameplay mechanics such as sliding, a new weapon addition for first-person targeting, and a rolling ability to make the experience more fluid and nice.

Considered among the best battle royale points of interest, Epic introduced Pitted Floors to Fortnite players in 2018 within Chapter 1. Pitted Floors became one of Fortnite’s longest-lived locations before the final map change at the beginning of the Chapter. 2. Before disappearing after being destroyed in Chapter 1 of Season 8 by a volcano, it was known as the busiest place in the title for hosting some of the best loot available on the map, and for its buildings that allowed for easy shelter. Although it has been missing from the title for more than two years, Epic Games has long hinted at the return of Tilted Floors to Fortnite.

Fortnite content creator and well-known Twitter news account HYPEX says future of Chapter 3 map will change, with claims from insider. Although the snow-covered map was recently released with the map flipping after the end of Chapter 2, it appears that the snow could completely disappear by the middle of Season 1, revealing numerous locations, including Tilted Floors. In a leaked image on Twitter, HYPEX claims that the snow will begin to melt on January 7 and will have six different melt phases before completely disappearing and revealing the return of Tilted Floors. Although the claims are unconfirmed, the user claims that all snow is destined to disappear unless Epic Games decides to change it in the next update.

Snow that is supposedly melting is one of the new changes and features expected to come to the brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Epic Games showcased new weather and environmental effects during the Chapter 3 general trailer, with the addition of lightning and tornadoes that can drag players towards them. It is unknown when these new features will be rolled out, but the recent announcement that Fortnite development is completely shifting to Unreal Engine 5 could hint that they could be coming to the game earlier than expected.

The new season of the popular battle royale is off to a brilliant start and the return of one of its most popular locations could make the new season of the title one of the most played in its history. If the leak is true, the Fortnite Chapter 3 snow is expected to melt in the coming weeks, so players can expect an official announcement from Epic about the numerous changes being made to their map shortly.