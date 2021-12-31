In recent days there has been an increase in positive cases from Covid around the world, at least this within social networks, since various users have begun to share videos and comments where they expose situations related to the active contagion of this disease, for This has generated an online conversation where users ask and seek that companies and airlines give recommendations or generate information in this regard, such is the case presented on the network where a user criticized CM de Despegar. com, due to lack of customer service, since it indicates that they ask you to send them DM to follow up, they no longer answer.

In social networks the complaint was presented, in which a user concerned about the recent outbreak of confirmed cases of Covid around the world, asked for information on the protocols in the face of the emergency would jump; However, he points out that the company was present, requested data to follow up on the question, which generated the consumer’s annoyance, was the subsequent action of CM from Despegar.com, which he points out, asked to follow up through DM to later ignore the request.

@DespegarMx they don’t attend to you, they ask you to send them a DM so that they can ignore you in private! They didn’t listen to my request and they sent me a link to something I didn’t ask for @Profeco please help! https://t.co/WaQXhgYotk – Rpadron13 (@ Rpadron131) December 30, 2021

The user @ Rpadron13, noted the following in the comment posted on networks: @DespegarMx, I am about to buy a flight with you to the Netherlands, but I need to validate your policies in case of emergency with the COVID outbreaks … There is someone who can you give me support, please? I already sent you DM ”. However, he points out that he did not receive any type of follow-up response within the conversation he requested, so within another comment he pointed out the following: can ignore! They didn’t listen to my request and they sent me a link to something I didn’t ask for, @Profeco help, please! ”.

It is worth mentioning that within the conversation carried out in networks, no comment has been presented from the indicated company, as well as from the account taken from the regulatory body of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, so the segment of the complaint. Similarly, the aforementioned company has not officially generated any comment outside of social networks, likewise the follow-up of the complaint filed on the network is unknown.

It is important to note that recently a conversation has been unleashed on the internet, due to various videos and comments posted within the different digital platforms, where the growing outbreak of infections within airplanes and airlines is evidenced, taking as an example two recent cases, in the which the announcement made by a flight captain went viral, who alerted about the situation a few minutes after taking off, as well as that of an influencer who isolated herself inside the bathroom of an airplane after receiving the positive result of a COVID test.

