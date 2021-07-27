EFE.- The opposition Christian Liberation Movement (MCL) of Cuba asked the international community on Tuesday to adopt “concrete isolation measures” from the Cuban regime until it releases all those detained for participating in the peaceful protests this month and the political and political prisoners. awareness.

“We believe that the international community must respond energetically to the repression unleashed by the Cuban regime. That is why a strong public condemnation of the dictatorship is necessary, ”said the organization founded by the late Osvaldo Payá in a statement posted on Facebook.

The MCL added that although the declarations of condemnation are necessary, “they are not enough to let the military junta in power in Cuba know that the international community will not tolerate the impunity of the dictatorship.”

For this reason, he asked for eleven “concrete measures of international isolation, such as those implemented by the (extinct) regime of ‘apartheid’ (racial segregation) in South Africa,” according to the statement signed by Eduardo Cardet, national coordinator of the movement, Antonio Díaz Sánchez, secretary general , and Regis Iglesias, spokesman.

In addition to excluding the Cuban regime from all international forums, summits and events, MLC calls for the suspension of all economic and military cooperation agreements with the island and for the UN Human Rights Council to investigate Cuba for human rights violations. .

They also demand that no credit lines be granted to the Cuban regime, that foreign investment and international tourism to Cuba be discouraged and that a boycott be carried out on products exported from the island, directly or indirectly.

In addition, the MLC calls for an international embargo on arms and repressive equipment to Cuba and that the participation of Cuban representatives in all international sporting, cultural and academic events be suppressed.

“That visas are not granted or revoked to officials of the political-military junta and their families, as well as to members of the Communist Party of Cuba and to all members of organizations and institutions that support or participate in repressive acts against the town ”is another measure.

As part of this campaign to isolate the regime and in solidarity with the Cuban people, channels should be opened to send humanitarian aid and an international commission to support democracy in Cuba should be created, which “promotes the execution of these and other measures and ensure compliance with them “, concludes the statement.

