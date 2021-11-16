Security forces detained Rosalinda González, wife of drug trafficker Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, alleged leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), on Tuesday, the Secretary of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

Elements of the Mexican Army managed to locate, identify and arrest González in Zapopan, Jalisco, which they described as a major blow to the financial structure of said cartel.

The wife of “El Mencho” was made available to the competent judicial authorities at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation No. 16 “CPS Femenil Morelos” in Coatlán del Río, Morelos, said the agency.

González had been arrested in May 2018, but was released a few months later.

The wife of “El Mencho” has been identified by the authorities as responsible for the financial management of the CJNG.

