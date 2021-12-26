Dec 26, 2021 at 12:52 pm CET

National Police Agents from Valladolid They arrested a 23-year-old man this morning, with the initials DMM, for sexual assault on a 21-year-old girl, According to sources from the investigation to Europa Press.

It was the guard in the area of ​​the university lecture room who notified the agents that he had been found, at around 06.50 am, a naked young woman in the gardens next to this installation.

A Citizen Security patrol of the National Police who was in the area has come and there the young woman has reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the doorman of a place where she had previously been.

With the description, another patrol has identified the male who was in the vicinity and, although he has run away, he has been arrested in a street near the university parking lot.

The 23-year-old man with a historyAlthough the type is unknown, he has been taken to the Delicias Provincial Police Station and will be brought to justice in the next few hours.

The victim has been taken to the University Clinic hospital where he is undergoing a medical exam.