EFE.- The Animal Welfare Commission of the Congress of Mexico City, which on Monday approved an opinion to ban bullfights in the capital, this Tuesday stopped its advance to analyze the loss of jobs generated by the decision and the impact on the economy of the families that live around bullfighting.

The president of the Commission, Jesús Sesma, of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), said that this Tuesday he met with the president of the Mexican Association of Bullfighting, Pedro Haces, who asked him to meet with the members of the commission to analyze what will happen to the people who are financially dependent on the bullfights of bulls in the capital.

Sesma said that after the talk he asked his fellow deputies “if he had the permission of them not to immediately send the opinion to the Board of Directors.”

In addition to carrying out “a schedule of meetings with the families, with the union (of bullfighting), with the government itself to see how we can solve the economic loss that these families could have.”

Do not miss: Does CDMX run out of bullfights? Proposal in Congress advances

The objective of the meetings, he said, is that families “have the least possible impact given the economic situation that caused the pandemic.”

Added that the opinion needs to go to the Plenary and for this the help of all citizens will be needed and he pointed out that “if Catalonia could ban bullfights why doesn’t Mexico City“.

Now, the Animal Welfare Commission, said deputy Ana Villagrán, from the National Action Party (PAN), You have 45 days to send the opinion approved by the committee to the Board of Directors “To listen to all the sectors involved (…) but we are going for the disappearance of bullfighting”.

After the decision, it will be until February 2022 when the issue will be raised again in the capital’s Congress.

The ruling, approved on Monday, would reform various provisions of the Mexico City Animal Protection Law, regarding bullfighting.

The initiative aims to “prohibit the holding of shows, in which bulls, steers and calves are abused, tortured or deprived of life”.

The opinion would be presented in the coming days before the Plenary of the Capital Congress in addition to a proposal to increase the fines up to 55,000 times the Unit of Measure, is that is, just over 4.9 million pesos (about $ 230,800) a day to those who perform these types of shows.

Also read: Bullfighting calls for debate on initiative that prohibits bullfighting

It also establishes that the Political Constitution of Mexico City recognizes the protection of animals “as sentient beings” and, therefore, they must receive dignified and respectful treatment.

The Plaza México company, located in the Mexican capital, rejected on Monday “any measure that seeks to ban bullfighting” and said that he will always “be attentive to any regulation from an inclusive perspective, based on respect for fundamental rights and, above all, that takes into account and incorporates the opinion and point of view of all the parties involved.”

According to data from the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, in the country more than 70% of the population is in favor of abolishing bullfighting, a proportion that is similar in Mexico City.

In Mexico, the celebration of bullfights has been prohibited in the states of Sonora, Guerrero and Coahuila, and it has been declared as a cultural and material asset in Aguascalientes, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Zacatecas, Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed