One of the first women to make history was Janet yellen who in 2014 became the president of the most powerful central bank in the world, that is, the Federal Reserve of the United States.

Yellen is an economist from Yale University and is currently the Secretary of the Treasury in the Joe Biden administration.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and former director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Lagarde was the first woman to chair the ECB, in 2019, as a successor to Mario Draghi.

Kristalina Georgieva, the former CEO of the World Bank and current CEO of the IMF is also on the list of women who have played an important role within central banks.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, has a PhD in Economics and a Master’s in Political Economy and Sociology from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia.

Olga N Skorobogatova He has been a member of the central bank of Russia since 2016. He has a degree in Economics from the Moscow National Institute of Economics and an MBA from the California State University.

Marta Sabina Wilson González, the presiding minister of the Central Bank of Cuba has held her position since 2019 and has 33 years of experience in the National Banking System of that country.

He studied economics at the University of Havana and has a master’s degree in Finance; The Cuban also has a specialty in National Security and Defense at the National Defense College.

Claudia buch, the vice president of the Deutsche Bundesbank has held the position since 2014. She is also the head of the General Directorate of Financial Stability, Statistics and Internal Audit. She is a member of the central bank of the G20 and the G7 of the Bundesbank and a member of the Financial Stability Committee of Germany.

She was a member of the German Council of Economic Experts and served as Scientific Director of the Institute for Applied Economic Research and researcher at the Institut für Weltwirtschaft in Kiel. He has a doctorate from the University of Kiel and studied economics at the University of Bonn.

Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus She is the ninth governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia and has held the position since 2018 but began her career at the bank since 1987.

Nor Shamsiah also represented the central bank in the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and in the Financial Action Task Force. She also served as Deputy Director of the Capital and Monetary Markets Division of the International Monetary Fund.

Andréa M Maechler She has been a member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank since July 1, 2015, being the first woman to hold a position on the board.

He worked as an economist at the Swiss National Bank in Zurich from 1999 to 2001 and from there held positions at the International Monetary Fund.

Verónica Artola Jarrín She is the general manager of the Central Bank of Ecuador. He studied Economics at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador and has a master’s degree in Applied Economics from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Elvira Niabiullina She is the current governor of the Central Bank of Russia since June 2013. She was the second woman, after Tatiana Paramonova, in occupying this position.

Niabiullina was considered in 2017 the best central banker by the British magazine The Banker.

Jorgovanka Tabakovic She has been the Governor of the National Bank of Serbia since August 2012. She has a Master’s in Economics and a PhD in Economics.