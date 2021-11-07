In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead features a Dyson cyclonic digital engine and a range to vacuum for half an hour at a time.

They are the best vacuum cleaners and whoever tests them does not want to go back. In a way they are like a Ferrari, the most powerful, striking and with the best technology. And although it is hard to believe we are talking about a vacuum cleaner, specifically of an entry model of the mythical Dyson.

For a limited time during MediaMarkt VAT-free days now this Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum can be yours. It only costs 247.11 euros and shipping is totally free.



This cordless upright vacuum has all the power you need to vacuum even carpets and rugs without too much trouble.

But If you really love her, you will have to hurry because MediaMarkt VAT-free days don’t last forever. Specifically, the last day is Sunday, November 7 and while supplies last.

Its normal price is 299 eurosTherefore, it is a good discount considering that the new models reach 500 euros.

With this Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner you will find yourself a Direct-drive brush capable of taking all the dirt off the floor. But you will also have a corner to get to the most difficult points and a multifunction accessory to clean smaller areas.

It has a charging port to put it on the wall and a charger, so you can always have it charged and ready to use.

The freedom to vacuum the house without wires is now much more affordable. These are the best cordless vacuum cleaners you can buy. Read: How to write or get the letter ñ on the English keyboard of a Laptop or Pc

Its autonomy is about 30 minutes and it has two power modes, one normal and the other much more powerful capable of sucking up everything, including dust embedded in fabrics and fibers.

Use it as a normal vacuum cleaner or as a handheld vacuum cleaner. Also with its battery you can use it in other places, such as to clean the car.

It is very easy to clean and you can empty your 540 ml reservoir at the push of a button.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

To put the offer in context and although its price is 299 euros, in stores like Amazon you find it at 367 euros, even with a discount included.

So if you really want a very cheap Dyson, this Dyson V7 Motorhead for only 247 euros it’s a good deal available on MediaMarkt.

It also has free shipping or free collection in many of its physical stores. It is certainly not one of the cheapest, but it is one of the most powerful.