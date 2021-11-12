In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As for brands that claim to be from Xiaomi but have actually come out of Youpin, Xiaomi’s store of micro-dozen in China, there is NatHome. A brand that manufactures useful products for the home and that among its many products, has this humidifier on fire.

NatHome I-Flame Diffuser It is a very interesting humidifier and that you can already buy for only 45 euros on AliExpress and it will arrive before Christmas.



A very different humidifier with a flame effect design that you can use with aromatic oils.

The design is most interesting. At first glance it looks like a toaster, but nothing could be further from the truth. It is a humidifier with a design that when turned on it seems that it draws flames from inside.

Actually does not generate heat, there are no flamesThis is a simple but effective visual trick whereby orange LEDs are reflected in the mist generated by the humidifier.

You can add essential oils with scents so that in addition to adding humidity to your room it smells much better.

It has a capacity for 200ml of water and you only have to add two or three drops of oils so that the mist that it expels has an odor for several hours.

As a decorative element it is a good product, but it is very important to live in an environment with a certain level of humidity. But be careful, because a house with too much humidity is a big health problem. If this is your case you will need a good dehumidifier.

