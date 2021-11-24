The indefinite stoppage of the ‘Rogue Squadron’ by Patty Jenkins has turned the cinematic future of ‘Star Wars’ into a tremendous unknown. If we add this to the limbo in which the trilogy that Rian Johnson was working on seems to have been stagnant, the only thing the fandom can hold on to is a good handful of series that will gradually arrive at Disney +.

Known faces

But at Lucasfilm they are fully aware that the big screen continues to be a source of income to be reckoned with, and its president Kathleen Kennedy, who will continue to hold the helm of the franchise for at least another three years, has commented in an interview with Empire that upcoming galactic movies could bring back some characters from the sequel trilogy.

“They are definitely not characters that we are going to forget. They will endure, and this is a conversation that we are also having with the creative team.”

It seems that Rey, Finn and Poe – please give the latter a solo spin off – still have stories to star in the vast ‘Star Wars’ universe; although the performers who brought them to life may not be that interested in it. John Boyega and Oscar Isaac rejected the idea of ​​participating in series for Disney +, and Daisy Ridley has already expressed her doubts about wielding a lightsaber again.

“Honestly, I don’t know if anything can top ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’ I think it’s a great story and a great closure, and even though it’s obvious that those characters continue to exist, [el proyecto] it should be extraordinary [para volver], and I don’t know if that’s possible. “

There is something that exceeds ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, and I have come to realize over time and after reviewing it several times: it is titled ‘The Last Jedi’. But regardless of this, Finn, Poe and Rey are interesting enough as if to give them a new chance. We’ll see how this all ends.