Nov 22, 2021 at 22:05 CET

Marina Falcó

The civil Guard and the National Police They have asked for citizen collaboration to locate three missing younger brothers in the Madrid town of Aranjuez about whom nothing is known since last November 14.

As reported by the armed institute, it could be a parental kidnapping since the mother did not return them to the juvenile center where the brothers of 5, 7 and 9 years old.

Adam, 5 years old; Izan, 7, and Jonathan, 9, are brothers and have disappeared in #Aranjuez, #Madrid If you have seen them, please call us 📞 918 929 400 Your RT costs nothing and can help find them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sdBWXTFwHV – National Police (@policia) November 22, 2021

Adán, Izan and Jonathan Cebrián Renedo could be in the company of their parent. Both security forces request that if anyone has any clue as to the whereabouts of the children, they contact the Civil Guard, calling 062; with the National Police, by calling 091 or Emergencies at 112.