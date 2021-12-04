The Government of Russia announced Vkontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, and promises that there will also be Russian YouTube. Do they pose a threat to Google and Goal?

Vkontakte It is one of the most important social networks; has been bought by the Government of Vladimir Putin to compete against Facebook in Russia and also to have control over social networks. Also, the government announced that they are developing something like the Russian version of Youtube.

The purchase of Vkontakte and the announcement of a Russian YouTube coincide with the lawsuit imposed by the Russian government against Facebook, now Meta, and against Google, which requires large technology companies to pay up to 10% of their total income.

Vkontakte was founded in 2006 by the current owner of Telegram, Pável Dúrov, and is positioned as one of the main platforms in the market, with 47 million Russians active daily.

“VKontakte It was already the most dangerous network for Russian users, and now it is a bit more so. For example, of the 1,300 criminal proceedings for comments on the Internet that our organization has investigated, 90% took place in VK ”, said Mijaíl Klimarev, activist director of the Society for Internet Protection, in an interview for El País.

Vkontakte belongs to the Putin government and it seems that the control of the content in which it will be the version of Facebook in Russia, it will not favor the expression of political opposition to the government as it happens in the Meta and Youtube.