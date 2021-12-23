Mobile networks have been changing in the last 50 years. The world of mobile telephony is one of the most likely to have changed of the entire technological spectrum. The search for communications with higher network speeds It is a research area that continues to expand, and the Research and Development units of the main smartphone manufacturers believe that being the first to achieve optimal results with 6G technology will bring them considerable benefits.
Technological advances do not give respite. When there is still work for the final implementation of 5G, 6G is already looming. It is hoped that we can meet this connection system back in 2030 and it will bring us news such as speeds that will be measured in Terabytes, greater coverage, lower consumption than 5G and much lower latency, among other features that are still under development. While 6G is still in experimental phases, by 2025 it is expected that 5G coverage will have the same presence as 4G today, but this does not mean that the entire industry has its eyes on 6G.
Introducing a 6G Power Amplifier
Huawei and some other companies have shown small advances in what could be achieved with 6G technology. We are in the midst of celebrating the Korea Science and Technology Expo, showcasing advancements in 6G wireless transmission and reception during this expo held in Kintex, Islan.
During this exhibition LG, together with the Fraunhofer Research Institute, will present a power amplifier for 6G for the first time. This amplifier is capable of successfully transmitting and receiving wireless data within a direct distance of 100 meters outdoors with a 6G frequency band.
This power amplifier is intended to provide sufficient amplification of the transmission frequency for wireless communication of ultra wide band. The frequency band will allow transmission speeds that are not possible with current networks reaching 1 Tbps per second.
It is only the beginning of the race for the commercial deployment of 6G technology in which, of course, all companies want to be the first to achieve it. The 6G is going to be a key connectivity for Ambient Internet of Everything in order to make home and work more adaptive, autonomous, secure, personalized and with more sensors. In recent months, tests have been carried out that are in experimental phases, although it will be difficult to replicate these excellent results applied to the real world. Despite this, improvements of this new technology are very promising.