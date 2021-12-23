Technological advances do not give respite. When there is still work for the final implementation of 5G, 6G is already looming. It is hoped that we can meet this connection system back in 2030 and it will bring us news such as speeds that will be measured in Terabytes, greater coverage, lower consumption than 5G and much lower latency, among other features that are still under development. While 6G is still in experimental phases, by 2025 it is expected that 5G coverage will have the same presence as 4G today, but this does not mean that the entire industry has its eyes on 6G.

Introducing a 6G Power Amplifier

Huawei and some other companies have shown small advances in what could be achieved with 6G technology. We are in the midst of celebrating the Korea Science and Technology Expo, showcasing advancements in 6G wireless transmission and reception during this expo held in Kintex, Islan.

During this exhibition LG, together with the Fraunhofer Research Institute, will present a power amplifier for 6G for the first time. This amplifier is capable of successfully transmitting and receiving wireless data within a direct distance of 100 meters outdoors with a 6G frequency band.