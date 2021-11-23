The Activision Blizzard court and internal scandals they have exploded during this time into limits that the company can handle. However, it has been industry partners who have turned against the latest information that points to Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company.

Both PlayStation and Xbox sent internal emails to their employees rejecting what happened at Activision Blizzard, in addition to ensuring that they had contacted the entity. Now, the other big table leg as it is Nintendo has also taken the floor.

They report from Fanbyte that Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, sent an email to all levels of the company, including Retro Studios and Next-Level Games. These are the words transferred by Bowser to the template:

“Along with all of you, I have been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company. I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They go against my values ​​as well as my beliefs, values ​​and Nintendo Policies “.

They point out from the media that the person in charge committed to having an open and inclusive workplace, setting a standard for Nintendo itself and the rest of the industry. On the other hand, Bowser pointed out that several representatives of Nintendo have contacted Activision, taken action, and are evaluating other“However, sources have not been able to confirm what the message was transmitted.

Finally, the email notes that Nintendo has worked since at least last week with the ESA (Entertainment Software Association), dedicated to maintaining the good health of the industry, to reinforce the vision against harassment and abuse at work. “All companies in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where everyone understands the consequences of not doing it, “adds Bowser.

New committee at Activision Blizzard

Meanwhile, from the focus of the controversy at Activision Blizzard, new measures have been announced. The company’s board of directors has created a “Workplace Responsibility Committee“, led by two independent members, and whose objective will be to ensure the” successful implementation “of the new anti-bullying policies.

To this end, the committee will report back to the board on the progress of its goals and is empowered to recruit outside advisers if they consider it to assist on the job. The Activision Blizzard board has reiterated once again in this statement its commitment against harassment and discrimination, ensuring that biweekly meetings are the norm between them to evaluate the progress of the measures.

The EEOC, the body with which Activision Blizzard reached the victim compensation agreement, will present a coordinator and a consultant designated by the organization. Its function will be to ensure transparency towards the EEOC and the Committee of Responsibility.

Finally, the board recognizes that “the current circumstances demand greater participation”, but they trust that the measures are deep enough to mark differences with the past.