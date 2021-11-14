They are already working on patches for GTA: The Trilogy

We live in an age where games are constantly getting patches and updates, so it’s no surprise that GTA: The Trilogy also go to receive a few. This collection is already available digitally, but it did not arrive without errors. The good news is that its authors are already working on solutions.

Grove Street Games, developers of these remasters, revealed that they were already working on patches to solve the multiple problems that these three games have. Via Twitter, the CEO of the study, Thomas Williamsonsaid the following:

“It is very fun to see the players out there enjoying what we have prepared for them. I’m honestly enjoying this imperative level of scrutiny in our studio. Today we are celebrating the monumental launch of the project, while also working on updates. “

Although we understand that these games did not come out in perfect condition, there are several errors that definitely should not be present in the trilogy, such as the spelling errors caused by the scaling of the AI, or how terrible the rain looks.

Editor’s note: Well, it is definitely sad to know that this collection did not debut in the best possible state. The hype for it definitely ended up damaging it, but hopefully its developers can fix all this as soon as possible.

Via: Twitter