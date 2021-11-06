In the new study, the scientists simulated the inhalation of “vapers” and determined the levels of compounds present in the vapor.

Because they are highly addictive and cause serious damage to health, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) issued a health alert on Friday for the use of products commonly called “vapers” , in all its forms.

Through a statement, both agencies indicated that these emerging products are popularly distinguished into two categories: electronic cigarettes (E-cig), also known as “vaporizers”, and heated tobacco products.

However, all devices of this type contain significant levels of metals such as cadmium, nickel, lead, among others, which are harmful to health, as they include derivatives of carcinogens, toxic substances and emissions in the form of aerosols.

The commissions warn about the risks of consuming these products, noting that a cartridge containing 5% nicotine salt is equivalent to between one and three packs of cigarettes. These high concentrations of nicotine have long-term adverse effects on brain development in children, adolescents, and developing fetuses.

