The Christmas spirit arrived in Tampico, Tamaulipas, and it did so on four wheels; a taxi driver is causing a stir on social networks thanks to the seasonal decoration that accompanies all the users who board his car.

A red and yellow taxi travels through the city with a nativity scene in the cape and gives style and encourages citizens to request a ride, even if it is short, in order to make happy adults and children who love the holiday season.

Little March has it all. It’s a whole Christmas zone And, users say, it is driven by an older man dressed as Santa Claus with the sole aim of moving families and promoting the festive spirit in the homes of those who approach his unit.

“The adult becomes a child again, jumps, my bicycle yells at me and that is why, as long as God gives me life, we will continue to do so,” said Gregorio, 30, in an interview with Milenio.

However, although it is not the first time that he does it, the man continues to cause a stir among the youngest, who have heard of his activation as a myth and seek to find him passing through the Center of Tampico.

But some have been lucky and, although it is sad to photograph the driver from the front, they have uploaded their experience to social networks with joy and emotion.

TODAY I PLAY TAXI IN CHRISTMAS MODE 🌲🌲🌲🌺 pic.twitter.com/FWCXrKzoHP – Ana Elena (@ anitaee73) November 30, 2021

The one also known as “the Santa of the taxi” parks to one side of the Plaza de Armas and greets every visitor, passerby, worker or motorist who passes by him. In addition, you take photos with citizens who maintain the illusion of fantasy, and you even take photos with them at no charge.

This was a fact that Ana Elena did not know, who boarded the taxi happily, but only managed to capture the clothing with which the car was decorated, inside and out, gaining the sympathy of more tweeters.

The publication adds positive comments in which Twitter users hope to be able to get on the Christmas taxi and even speculate about the experience that the driver should offer their customers, from songs and Christmas carols, to the personalization of all the members of the holiday. as are the Three Wise Men.

“I do get on, consider me WIZARD KING” “I may apply as a shepherd’s devil” “I imagine the Christmas playlist that should be prescribed” “Excellent Christmas spirit” “Supinshimadre only the shingado reindeer was missing. You “go away” singing Christmas carols with Mr. taxi driver (which we suppose was Santa Claus) “

I also got on 😂 and at night it's another show pic.twitter.com/CZpfjSgeAt – Mitzy Jeanette (@MitzyJeanette) November 30, 2021

