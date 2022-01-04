The use of social networks in the world continues to grow and this thanks to the fact that many people are using them as a means of communicationEither to connect with your friends, brands or celebrities who follow on these platforms. It is the case of a Coppel consumer who used his Twitter account to applaud a curious moment that arose when using the store application.

The client shows in a publication on the digital platform that the Mexican company is a fan of the prince of the song José José, for a peculiar phrase that comes out while you wait to connect in its mobile app.

“I did not know that those of Coppel were fans of José José,” says the tweet accompanied by the app image where the site is loaded with the phrase “wait a bit, a little more … the application is almost starting.”

I did not know that the coppel were fans of José José. pic.twitter.com/ifDx56isv7 – alejandro cano (@ akano47) December 29, 2021

The publication is curious for the creativity of the brand, Although they do not refer to the fact that this is a phrase taken from the famous song “Wait a bit, a little more interpreted by the late Mexican singer, José José, his clients if they notice the reference and applaud the ingenuity of the company.

Creative advertising

Persuading people is one of the main goals of advertising. Well, it is the field that advertising seeks to convince consumers to purchase a product or service that has excellent creative advertising.

Like this case of Coppel, there are other examples of advertising that perhaps even the brand did not know it was doing directly. But currently there are many cases like these that arise and that are the same consumers who discover and share them with the rest of the world on social networks.

We can define advertising as a marketing strategy that involves the purchase of a space in the media to promote a product, service or brand, with the aim of reaching the company’s target audience and encouraging them to buy.

According to Royal Spanish Academy advertising has three definitions, but the main one It is a “set of means that are used to spread or spread the news of things or events.”

Given this definition and feeling with the day to day we can say that currently, advertising is part of our lives; it is in the streets, in the shopping centers, inside our houses, in the newspaper, in the magazines, on the cell phone, on the Internet. Wherever you look, it is there. Such is the case of this story of the consumer, Coppel and José José.

