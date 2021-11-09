From today officially there is only one month until we can play Halo Infinite with our own hands. Because of this, more and more information is being shared by developers with us. Without going any further, at the end of last month we were able to see a video of the title campaign again for the first time since its delay.

For this reason, from the well-known YouTube channel Digital Foundry have shared a video in which analyze the graphical improvements of the Halo Infinite campaign compared to last year’s demo, shelving in detail the main technical differences that the title shows thanks to this extra year of development. You can see it below:

Forza Horizon 5 includes horns for its cars based on Halo, Doom and other iconic Xbox sagas

In summary, analysts have mainly identified the following graphical improvements in this new gameplay:

The textures and materials have been improved and have greater detail.

Lighting, and specifically, indirect lighting has improved considerably.

The effects have a higher quality.

However, they have also found some elements that they have criticized, specifically:

Some animations run at 30 FPS for some reason.

Some cutscenes seem to have reduced their quality compared to last year’s demo, especially in terms of depth of field and number of shadows. They have also detected occasional frame drops.

They analyze the graphical improvements of the Halo Infinite campaign compared to last year’s demo

Broadly speaking, it seems that this extra year of development has allowed Halo Infinite to become a more polished title on a graphical level. However, there are still some aspects that could be polished for the day of its release and subsequent patches.