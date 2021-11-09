They Always Run Review: A Tres Manos

There are several indie platform titles that emulate that feeling of nostalgia with 16-bit consoles such as the Mega Drive or the Super Nintendo, They always run by Alawar Premium Limited fulfills that objective but adds so many mechanics that sometimes they play against it.

How much the head of that thug?

They always run transports us to a futuristic world where we put ourselves in the shoes of Aiden, a mutant three-armed bounty hunter who is tasked with catching baddies (for a price) while trying to uncover a conspiracy network that gives details about our last.

The good thing about visiting different planets in our adventure is that each one has a story to tell, many times we know a little more about this universe created by Alawar from the hand of our partner who is throwing us information about what is happening.

A strategic or crazy combat?

Going to action They always run is a 2D platform game that takes us (in almost its greatest time) from point A to B. We get off our ship for some reason slowly (without being able to run) with the mission of finding a person either to capture him or do some questions.

Every confrontation is a challenge. To face the enemies we have at our disposal not just one or two; but three blades. Also two pistols, a hook and other skills that we are going to unlock. How does this retro futuristic Inspector Gadget work? Well, when everything goes well it’s beautiful.

In the fighting we can press all the buttons and make a dash to avoid the attacks; this cowardly strategy works almost all the time but it is not the one intended by devs. What you really have to do is dodge at the right time, parry at the right time and hit with our third arm… at the right time. All these sequences look so good on the screen that achieving them without anyone killing us, is already an achievement. Since none of the enemies is going to stare while we finish with one of their companions, some shoot from afar, others attack from the air, they have shields; etc. If we are so strategic we can stop three attacks at the same time in a move worthy of Mr. Miyagi.

We have some health kits but there are not many to recover life and the enemies hit very hard.

When the game introduces a hook to propel us, bars to climb, sneak attacks; my mind didn’t know if I really needed a third arm to play They always run. The third arm is used to break devices to unlock walls and even to launch objects against enemies. We also have a sonar to identify if any of the generic enemies have value to be transported for some credits. Then we can spend this money on improvements or on our planet that works as a base.

The enemies are not the only ones who are going to end our life, there are levels that we have to run, jump and climb at the speed that the joystick gives us so as not to fall into the void or be crushed by a structure.

From the wild west to an unknown galaxy

The first thing that convinced me when I saw the trailer for They always run It was its visual section and what it promised does not disappoint at all. You can see the love that the devs put to their graphics inspired by science fiction novels or series like “The Mandarlorian” (a western from space).

Although Aiden has his face covered, his expressiveness is focused on his body and each of the movements he makes in combat or in pursuit of an enemy. And speaking of the settings, each new planet we visit has its own style and color palette.

Sounds and music could have had a greater impact but here they are not as important or almost absent; a shame if we compare it with the terrible design of its characters and worlds.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 7 or later – Processor: Intel Core i5 or equvalent – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or equvalent – DirectX: Version 11

