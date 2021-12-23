While we are on the way to 2022, we are still aware of the news that will soon reach the streaming platforms. We already know those of Netflix and those of Disney + so it’s time to see all series, films and documentaries that land on Movistar + in January.

Series

‘Everyone lies’

From the hand of Pau Freixas comes this new Movistar + thriller starring Irene Arcos and Natalia Verbeke. The story revolves around Macarena, who sleeps with her best friend’s son and comes out as a video. This forms a scandal in which the masks of friends and neighbors are uncovered.

Documentaries and shows

‘Raphaelism’

A four-episode documentary in which we follow the history and career of Raphael, the mythical Spanish singer. Charlie Arnaiz and Alberto Ortega direct this series that has a huge amount of unpublished material.

‘Crimes, by Carles Porta’





From the hand of TV3 (‘Crims’) and based on the Catalan radio format, we find a true crime series that narrates, by the hand of Carles Porta, some of the most recent stories of the Spanish black chronicle.

’50 years of Sesame Street ‘(2/1)

‘Green planet’ (12/1)

‘Universe’ (1/13)

‘Hawking: Beyond Science’ (1/13)

‘Raphaelism’ (1/13)

‘Manuel Carrasco. From the beach ‘(14/1)

‘Crimes, by Carles Porta’ (1/17)

‘Captains of Zaatari’ (20/1)

‘Damon Albarn: A Modern English Tale’ (1/21)

‘Attica’ (27/1)

‘The Swell Season’ (28/1)

2022 Grammy Gala (30/1)

Films

‘Stardust’

Johnn Flynn plays David Bowie in this film about the creation of Ziggy Stardust, the alter ego of the versatile singer at a time when he cannot continue the success of Space Oddity.