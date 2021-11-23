According to the official Twitter and Instagram account of Sony Pictures México -distributor of the film, “Spiderman: No Way Home” its premiere will take place next Wednesday, December 15, exclusively in Mexican cinemas. This was shared by means of a poster.

Initially, the production company had marked Thursday, December 16 as the official premiere date for Tom Holland’s third feature film starring the masked superhero; however, it was decided to advance this projection one day, which aims to be one of the big hits at the box office by the end of 2021.

The Mexican chain of cinemas, Cinépolis, announced its pre-sale of tickets for this premiere from Monday, November 29, for all those who seek to be the first to see the Spiderman multiverse.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield met at recent events. However, this draws the attention of fans who are hungry for the multiverse and the encounter of these two arachnid heroes.