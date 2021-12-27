Mexicans continue to cross borders, walls and in this case even mountains, since Garena the official distributor of Free Fire, announced the addition of another character of Mexican descent to the game.

This new character is called Nairi and is the second with these roots after Otho.

Going further into his personal story, we learn that it was conceived and developed by the Mexico team, Nairi is available for free download since yesterday December 25 in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

In its description we find the following:

“Nairi is a young student of Mexican-American descent who struck up a good friendship with Otho. He grew up in a region inspired by La Rosilla, in the Mexican state of Durango. After the disappearance of her parents, Nairi committed herself to her search as her avid passion for storms and cold grew over time. “.

Nairi, will be known as “The Storm Chaser” And in the official trailer of his arrival, we can see that this boy is somewhat confused and plans to have no limits in order to be able to reveal his past, as well as to finally achieve everything he sets out to do, even if it means going to the last consequences.

According to players, this character comes from cold areas, can go up to level 6 and they tell us that it includes a somewhat wintery outfit, as well as with the striking ability in its defense wall it heals itself, that’s right, after reaching a certain point of damage, every second it recovers its health lasting twice as usual, thus giving a better protection for the character, superior to most of the characters.

Nairi, is now available, remember that Free fire is in the Android PlayStore and in iOs.