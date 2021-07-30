EFE.- The founder of the emerging electric car maker Nikola, Trevor Milton, was indicted this Thursday in New York for fraud after allegedly having misled the investors of the firm.

Milton, who resigned as CEO last September after these allegations came to light, faces two counts of stock fraud and one of wire fraud, according to the statement of charges released by authorities.

According to the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office, the billionaire sought to boost Nikola’s actions in its IPO by lying about the products developed by the company, its technology and its sales prospects.

“Milton’s plot was directed against individual and non-professional investors – the so-called retail investors – with false and misleading statements directed at the investing public through social networks and interviews on television, press and podcast,” the indictment states.

Among the alleged lies would be his words about the Nikola One, a prototype electric truck that he presented as fully operational when he actually knew it was not working.

Milton surrendered to the authorities today and is scheduled to appear throughout the day before a judge, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s Office to the financial channel CNBC.

Last September, Hindenburg Research, a firm focused on “short-selling” – betting in the market against companies – published that Milton and Nikola had lied to their shareholders and the general public by pretending that their prototype electric truck was more advanced than it really is.

The Hindenburg Research report was released two days after GM and Nikola to announce deal where the automaker will take 11% of the startup in exchange for Milton’s company using its technology to produce a pickup truck pickup electrical.

The deal valued GM’s 11% in Nikola at $ 2 billion.

Nikola, named after the Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla, was founded by Milton in 2014 and is based in Arizona.

The company has announced several prototypes of electric and hydrogen cell trucks, but in its report Hindenburg Research accused Milton and Nikola of falsifying a video from 2018 in which a prototype of the Nikola One appears rolling down a road.

According to the investment firm, the vehicle only moved because it was rolling downhill and said Nikola’s battery-electric technology does not exist.

The shares of the company, which began trading on Wall Street a little over a year ago, fell by almost 7% at this time and in the last year they have left more than 57% of their value.

