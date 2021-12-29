Online commerce is the great consumer trend of the new normal, this due to the social distancing caused by the ravages generated by the current pandemic; However, it was announced that during the December holidays consumers returned more actively to stores with the intention of making their seasonal purchases, therefore it is problematic that the lack of personnel in stores is pointed out, since this disappoints to the sideboard consumer.

Although the physical trade has had a rebound during Christmas shopping, actions such as the lack of personnel, drive users to look for alternatives for consumption, and opt for the use of digital platforms or eCommerce web pages, which allow avoid waiting time inside branches.

@WineryAurrera always with their things, of 15 boxes only 3 open. Ah but yes … Surveillance to the shot. It is the suc. Shoe #SLP pic.twitter.com/5wFH9dby0L – adriana alatorre (@addhee) December 28, 2021

Within the social network Twitter, the user @addhee, pointed out the lack of personnel suffered by one of the stores belonging to the chain, since she comments that of the 15 boxes that the branch has only three were in operation, she also adds As evidenced by a couple of images where you can see the agglomeration of consumers, in the same way within the publication you can read the following: “@BodegaAurrera always with his things, of 15 boxes only 3 open. Ah but yes … Surveillance to the shot. It is the suc. Zapata from #SLP ”.

Within the conversion, the store was present and commented from its official Twitter account @BodegaAurrera, the following: “Good morning, we are sorry for this situation, we will review it shortly with your store. We invite you to review our catalog at Bodega Aurrera online: Pantry to your home and take advantage of the lowest prices direct to your home: https://bit.ly/33Ft5IG. Nice day! Given this situation, it is worth mentioning that various stores have begun to implement “. The intention of signaling to the affected consumer the possibility of buying via the internet, suggests a nod to the growing digital commerce that has developed in the world, in which it is estimated that at least 39 percent of Mexicans are active.

It is worth mentioning that several stores have begun to integrate alternative options to the usual purchase within the branches, an example of this is what Sam’s, Walmart and Starbucks have done, which have begun to substitute their form of payment, with automatic boxes where the user can make paying for your purchases faster.

