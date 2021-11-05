Mexico is one of the countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world, it also boasts a great heritage of humanity within a great wealth of green areas that are conserved within the territory, it has one of the most important forests in the world and is an environmental benchmark for the large number of ecosystems that can be found; However, in Mexico there is also the great problem of indiscriminate logging and the destruction of spaces and green areas by the hand of man, in general ecocide is a serious problem in which special attention must be paid, network users often report This type of event, such is the case involving Bodega Aurrerá where a Twitter user accuses them of a workshop and neglecting trees due to the facilities of the toy complexes.

@ Radioactivo985, denounced through his personal Twitter account @BodegaAurrera for cutting down and caring for trees, since this is in the company parking lot where a roofed complex was placed that deprives the trees of sunlight, which can be seen in the images taken by the user, in sad and careless conditions.

What is the use of planting trees if companies like @WineryAurrera @WalmartMexico @WalmartMXyCAM They do everything possible to assassinate them and keep them inside their toy store annexes without their care and especially without sunlight. @PAOTmx @SEMARNAT_mx @Alc_Iztapalapa @SEDEMA_CDMX pic.twitter.com/sHlfAw3OlG – Radioactive0985 (@ radioactive_985) November 4, 2021

For its part, Bodega Aurrerá through its official account answered the user’s complaint with the following: “Hello, we are sorry for this situation, we will review it shortly with your store. We will work to improve your store experience. Thank you for sending us your comments ”.

The user also pointed out that other stores such as @WalmartMexico and @ WalmartMXyCAM incurred the same environmental complaint.

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office for the Environment and Territorial Planning of Mexico City, asked the complainant for a means of contact to follow up on the environmental complaint.

SEDEMA was also present and provided a contact link where pertinent information would be provided to the complainant, in order to follow up on the environmental complaint.

Currently, an average of 15.3 billion trees are cut down in Mexico per year, which translates to 42 billion trees cut down per day and about 2 million every minute and a half elapsed. Health (WHO) suggests that at least 16 square meters of green area should exist per inhabitant, this in order to guarantee the general well-being of citizens.

Social networks allow information to go viral in a fleeting way, users are susceptible to their environment and what happens in the world since with the use of digital devices it seems that distances do not exist, for that reason every day it is more easy to know what is happening and make known what each user considers to be known. The use of the networks as a reporting method has been extremely effective since pressure is generated on the fact, due to the great scope it has in terms of information distribution.

