They accuse Google of paying Apple not to develop its own search engine | Technology

Google and Apple could get along better than many people think. Both companies, rivals at first, have agreements that benefit both parties; one of these agreements has come to light and has created a new legal brawl in the United States.

The reason for this new conflict has been generated by the fact that Google pays Apple to stay away from search engine development. Yes, you read correctly. Mountain Viewers don’t want to have competition from Cupertino on search engines.

What is the problem? Although it may seem like a completely normal situation between companies, This type of agreement goes against the laws that regulate competition law in the United States. and, as we well know, this type of issue is taken very seriously in that country.

The lawsuit charges both Google and Apple and their respective CEO Sundar Pichai and Tim cook. The situation is complicated, because Google pays Apple to keep it out of search engines, but also for potential competitors that emerge to be eliminated from the start.

And, furthermore, for already established competitors to be acquired by the Mountain View company. At the legislative level, both Google and Apple would be violating a series of laws designed to give any company the same possibilities in the sector, in addition to affecting antitrust laws.

It will be necessary to see how this lawsuit against both companies progresses, but the most certain thing is that we will see throughout this year how both Google and Apple try to avoid going to court. Of course, it is interesting the way in which the United States governs the relationships between different companies.