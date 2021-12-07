The only pattern that has been found in which the disappearance of RAM expansion is a reality is that this is repeated in those smartphones that receive the version Android 12 beta , which stop offering this option. Something that is disconcerting, given that a few months ago this advantage reached smartphones and was welcomed with open arms by the community since it allowed us to take advantage of the large internal memory that we have in the smartphone to enhance the speed of the system and apps .

A decision that could go unnoticed if we do not check it manually, since Xiaomi itself has not given information about this change in the firmware. A movement that we have known from the hand of Xiaomiui, who have been able to see first-hand, how some high-end smartphones from the manufacturer stop integrating the aforementioned option.

Through the screenshots that we have seen, we can see how the highlighted Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Redmi K40 they have stopped integrating that option. On other occasions Xiaomi has decided to move its options from place to place, but in this case, so far it has not occurred, but has been limited. Perhaps little by little more models are added to this list of models without the extra that gave so much to talk about at the time.

The motives

There are several scenarios for which this modification may have occurred, the first of them and the most logical is that it is a process until reaching the stable version of MIUI together with Android 12. A change that may be eliminated once MIUI 13 is present and begin to reach all the updated models, but with an efficient and fully customizable configuration, as the Chinese brand has us used to.

Another possibility for which this option may have been withdrawn lies in the high-end terminals where this change has been made. While other manufacturers have developed RAM expansion only for the input range or mid-range, Xiaomi integrated this extra for everyone and a new decision could have made him undo that process.

Really the top Xiaomi smartphones do not require RAM expansion since the speed of the chips due to the combination of CPU and GPU already allows smartphones to cope with the most complex processes with ease. The lower-end terminals are those that may have difficulties to move the system or games, especially with different processes at the same time, that is why this change would take center stage in them.

During this same month of December, Xiaomi will continue with the deployment of beta options in the high range and then we will check if all models are affected. Month in which we will also know if the rumors do not lie, MIUI 13, a version that will give us more information about the advantage that is mysteriously disappearing.