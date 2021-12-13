Today there are many franchises that they have millions of fans around the world, whether they come from Japan, the United States, Europe or any other region of the world. However, if we focus on the land of the rising sun, the truth is that anime, manga and video games have given us great sagas that many around the globe adore, so that within these we can find two who already have more than two decades behind them: One Piece and Pokémon.

Under this premise, it is common for fans to crossovers between franchisesAn example of this being the different designs of Nami in other animes. However, this is the occasion we’re going to focus on the entire Straw Hat crew, as fans have speculated what would be the Pokémon teams of Luffy, Zoro, Nami and company if they were trainers.

The Straw Hat crew members would have these six Pokémon if they were trainers

Said and done, It was on Reddit where this post was shared that grants the different members of the crew teams of six Pokémon, this being a very accepted choice by the social network community. In this way, these would be the different combinations for Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Nami, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Brook, Jinbe and Franky:

As you can see, These Pokémon are designed to match the abilities and personality of each One Piece character. That is why the following patterns can be identified:

Luffy : Infernape as this is a monkey, this being the translation of the surname of this character, Monkey D. Luffy.

: Infernape as this is a monkey, this being the translation of the surname of this character, Monkey D. Luffy. Zoro : A team made up of fighters with swords.

: A team made up of fighters with swords. Nami : Fast and elusive Pokémon.

: Fast and elusive Pokémon. Usopp : Shooter Pokémon such as Decidueye, which acts as an archer.

: Shooter Pokémon such as Decidueye, which acts as an archer. Sanji : A team made up of Pokémon that specialize in kicking.

: A team made up of Pokémon that specialize in kicking. Chopper : Two deer / reindeer, this being their race and Pokémon characterized by being healers within the franchise.

: Two deer / reindeer, this being their race and Pokémon characterized by being healers within the franchise. Robin : Pokémon that act in the shadow and with skills to use their hands.

: Pokémon that act in the shadow and with skills to use their hands. Franky : Focused on fighters and automata.

: Focused on fighters and automata. Brook : It is perhaps the most complete, since it represents his abilities as a singer and musician of the group, as well as that of being a skeleton. The Wailord that goes straight to the kokoro stands out.

: It is perhaps the most complete, since it represents his abilities as a singer and musician of the group, as well as that of being a skeleton. The Wailord that goes straight to the kokoro stands out. Jinbe: With aquatic beasts and great fighters.