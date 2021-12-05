The new promotional images of the Google Pixel Watch make us see a device with a design very similar to the latest leaks.

For much of the year we have covered information related to the new Google smartwatch that was presumably going to be presented this last October along with the Google Pixel 6, but the product looks like it will finally launch in 2022.

And it is that Google has not yet joined the market of smart watches unlike other of its competitors, and it seems that 2022 will be the year chosen to launch the Google Pixel Watch to the market, information that Jon Prosser already advanced to the first year and now back to corroborate.

However, the Jon Prosser’s latest video on your channel Front Page Tech He comes to show us the first promotional images of the Google Pixel Watch, which are very similar to the design that was already leaked at the beginning of the year.

Although the quality of the promotional images is quite low, we can see that the design is practically traced to what was already known previously, so that Google would not have changed this design in subsequent months.

In this way, in the marketing or promotional images of the hypothetical Google Pixel Watch they show us a round watch body without bezels, and while many of the features are still up in the air, it is expected to have standard health tracking capabilities.

The Google Pixel Watch is likely running the operating system Wear OS 3, a version of the platform created in collaboration with Samsung.

At the moment only the best Samsung Android smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4 series are compatible with Wear OS 3.

Be that as it may, it seems pretty obvious that Google will launch into the smartwatch market with this Pixel Watch which will presumably appear in the first quarter of 2022.