Since the Epic Games Store appeared, it has become a tradition to wait for your free end of year games, but every year this list is filtered. Last year, a few days after they started giving us titles for free, we were able to see the full list thanks to a leak, which somewhat ruined the surprise. This year we can already say that it was leaked once, but this one turned out to be false, but now it seems to have been leaked again.

This list has been leaked through Reddit, but it is necessary to comment that we should give it little credibility because the person who posted decided to delete it soon after, so right now it is impossible to find it through the original source. Despite this, there is a possibility that this is true, for which we leave you the possible free titles from the Epic Games Store below:

Shenmue 3

Neon Abyss

Remnant from the Ashes

Undertale

Into the Breach

A way out

Katana zero

Firewatch

What Remains of Edith Finch

Before your Eyes

Maid of sker

Spelunky 2

Islanders

Quantum break

Days gone

Epic Games Store could give away 15 great games to celebrate Christmas

Without a doubt we can say that this is a much more realistic list than the previous one we received, although we do we have several very interesting titles in it, as is the case with the last two: Quantum Break and Days Gone. This would fit perfectly with the precedents, since in previous years the most important titles were reserved for the last days.

Although we can give a little more credibility to this set of titles, it is still a leak, so it may simply be an invention of a person with a lot of free time. Also, as we have discussed above, the author of the Reddit post where these titles were listed decided to delete it for unknown reasons. The latter can be due to many reasons, and it doesn’t have to be due to the fact that it is a false list, but the possibility exists, so we must take this filtration with tweezers so as not to be disappointed later.

