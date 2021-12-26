The first week of January 2022 seems to have been chosen for the presentation of several terminals from many brands such as realme, Xiaomi and Vivo.

2022 seems to be loaded with news, at the moment we do not know for sure the exact number of devices that will be presented throughout the year. What we do know are some of the terminals that will arrive throughout the first week of January.

The first device or well, devices, those of realme have prepared two terminals for January 4. These would be the realme GT 2 Pro and the realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition. To date it is known that its interior will be populated by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Vivo has also prepared new devices for this first week of January 2022. The family Alive V would receive two new members, the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro. These terminals would have MediaTek processors inside to give them life.

The third devices that are expected are, how could it be otherwise, from Xiaomi. The Asian giant does not rest and has launched terminals for all budgets over the last year. Now we would know the Xiaomi 11 and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

These terminals would be unveiled on January 6 in India, they may stay within this territory or reach our borders. The most interesting thing about these devices is that they would be high-end and the one with the HyperCharge surname would have a fast charge of 120W.

The truth is that the first days of January 2022 look to be very interesting so we will have to be attentive to know all the news that they have prepared. Of course, these last days of the year manufacturers may announce more devices to present.

At the moment the only thing we can do is wait until the different companies show their letters to the users. We will update if there is any new ad In these last days.